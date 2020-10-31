Archie Spigner Death -Dead-Obituaries :Former NYC Council Member has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Archie Spigner Death -Dead-Obituaries :Former NYC Council Member has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Council Member Archie Spigner has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.

“NYC Council on Twitter: “The Council mourns the loss of former Council Member Archie Spigner. The first Black man from Queens elected to our body, he was hugely influential during his time in office and beyond. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on”

