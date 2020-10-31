Archie Spigner Death -Dead-Obituaries :Former NYC Council Member has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Council Member Archie Spigner has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 30, 2020.

“NYC Council on Twitter: “The Council mourns the loss of former Council Member Archie Spigner. The first Black man from Queens elected to our body, he was hugely influential during his time in office and beyond. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on”

The Council mourns the loss of former Council Member Archie Spigner. The first Black man from Queens elected to our body, he was hugely influential during his time in office and beyond. Our condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy will live on.https://t.co/61bPuhKstk — NYC Council (@NYCCouncil) October 30, 2020

Tributes

Archie Spigner was a leader and pillar of Southeast Queens. He broke barriers, ably represented Queens communities, and delivered many improvements for area parks, health centers, senior services, schools. I will miss him dearly and extend my deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/ny6tN8HTpx — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 30, 2020

Waking up this morning to reports of the passing of “The Dean of SEQ Politics”, the Honorable Archie Spigner. Thank you for your service and your groundbreaking leadership. May you Rest in Eternal Power and may your legacy continue to guide us all! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cMC9uePlq2 — Michael Lambert aka That’s Mr. Boomer 2U‼️ (@Mezikenyc) October 30, 2020