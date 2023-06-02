Architect desk lamps : 1200LM Double Head Architect Desk Lamps for Home Office with Eye Protection Modern Desk Light

Double-Headed EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp: Perfect for Home Office, Extra-Bright Workbench and Studio Lighting with Eye Protection, Ideal for Reading and Working on Monitors – 1200LM



If you’re looking for a desk lamp that offers both eye-protection and personalization, then the EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp might just be the perfect fit for you. With its sensitive control and multi-light modes, you can easily adjust the brightness and color temperature to suit your needs. You can select from five brightness levels and five color modes ranging from 2700-6500K, and the lamp also features a memory function that stores your preferred settings.

Another great thing about this desk lamp is its highly flexible goose-neck and space-saving design. The 14-inch bendable goose-neck allows you to aim the beam of light directly where you need it most, while the adjustable working height of 15.7-25.6 inches makes it perfect for accommodating large monitors and workstations. The C-clamp also takes up very little space and can easily fit in compact spaces with a max thickness of 1.57 inches.

One of the most important features of any desk lamp is its ability to protect your eyes from strain and fatigue. The EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp is designed to be soft, stable, and non-flickering, offering fully diffused lighting and a comfortable light that helps you read and focus on the object at hand. This ensures maximum eye care and reduces the risk of eye problems caused by prolonged exposure to harsh lighting.

Assembly of this desk lamp is also incredibly easy. All you need to do is screw the lamp bar to the gooseneck pole and tighten it with a screw, mount the C-clamp onto the desk edge, and insert the connector and lamp pole into the clamp hole and tighten it up. The package includes the lamp, C-clamp, adapter, manual, and screw tool kit, so you have everything you need to set it up quickly and easily.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a desk lamp that offers eye-protection and personalization, then the EppieBasic LED Desk Lamp is definitely worth considering. With its sensitive control and multi-light modes, highly flexible goose-neck, space-saving design, and eye-care features, it’s the perfect addition to any workspace. Plus, with easy assembly and all the necessary tools included, you can set it up and start enjoying its benefits in no time.



