“Architectural board review”: News: Revised Plans for 4745 Carpinteria Ave Undergo Architectural Board Review

Residents Contest Multi-Unit Property Proposal at Architectural Review Board Meeting

Last Thursday’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) meeting saw several Ninth Street residents contesting the proposed multi-unit property at 4745 Carpinteria Ave. Residents expressed concerns that the current plans for the development would violate their privacy and create parking issues along Ninth Street. The board updated its review of the property, following its last review in December 2022, and the project’s applicant, Justin Klentner, owner of Western Built Construction, and architects from DMHA attended to address some of the residents’ concerns and speak to the board about the project.

The Proposed Development

The proposed development includes three stories of commercial and residential units, with 18 two-bedroom units, two one-bedroom units, and four two-bedroom townhouse units facing Ninth Street. The ground level will have a 22,500 square foot parking area, a 50-foot setback on the side of the property adjacent to Franklin Creek, and a two-story commercial building facing Carpinteria Avenue.

California’s Density Bonus Law

Although the project does not comply with several of the city’s zoning laws, the developers are seeking waivers under California’s Density Bonus Law, which requires cities to provide “incentives” to developers who set aside a certain amount of housing for low-income residents. The development will set aside three units for low-income residents, which allows them to receive two “waivers,” which the developers plan on using for exceeding the maximum building height – the project is proposed to be 36-feet high – and for exceeding the maximum lot coverage allowance.

Residents’ Concerns

A majority of the concerns from residents were about the size and massing of the project, with the commercial building and several units facing outwards onto Ninth Street and Carpinteria Avenue. Many also voiced concerns over potential parking congestion; the project would include the addition of 53 parking spaces in the ground-level parking garage, though some residents said the development is bound to cause parking issues along the street. The development plans originally included several parking spots along Ninth Street, though they have been removed from updated plans.

Updates to the Development Plan

Following the December 2022 meeting, the architects for the project took city officials and public commenters’ concerns into account and updated the development’s renderings. Updates included creating a two-story façade to match the rest of the buildings in the area, giving the Ninth Street-facing units more “residential character,” and reconfiguring the balconies on higher level units to allow for more privacy. “We’ve really pushed the massing on this structure,” said Michael Stroh, a principal architect at DMHA. “It was really important to create a structure that didn’t look like a blob.”

Public Workshop to Address Residents’ Concerns

After several public commenters brought up similar concerns at the Thursday meeting, or brought up concerns with previous versions of the development plans, Nick Bobroff, principal planner for the city, suggested a workshop between the Public Works department, the architects behind the 4745 Carpinteria Ave. project, and the residents surrounding the project area. Klentner agreed that a public workshop might be a better venue to address residents’ issues. The time and date for the workshop has not yet been announced.

Conclusion

The proposed multi-unit property at 4745 Carpinteria Ave. has raised concerns among Ninth Street residents about privacy and parking issues. Although the developers are seeking waivers under California’s Density Bonus Law, the project does not comply with several of the city’s zoning laws. The architects have updated the development’s renderings in response to public commenters’ concerns, and a public workshop has been suggested to address residents’ issues.

News Source : Coastal View News

Source Link :Architectural board reviews updated plans for 4745 Carpinteria Ave. | News/