Are Josh And Anna Still Together : The Latest Update on Josh and Anna’s Marriage: Are They Still Together?

Is Josh and Anna’s Marriage Still Intact? – The Latest Development

Introduction

Josh and Anna Duggar have been the center of controversy for many years now. The couple has had their fair share of ups and downs in their marriage, with Josh’s past infidelity scandals being the most significant. Fans have been wondering if the couple is still together or if they have split up. In this article, we will take a closer look at the current status of Josh and Anna’s marriage.

Background

Josh and Anna Duggar met at a homeschooling convention in 2006 and got married on September 26, 2008. The couple has six children together, with their youngest child being born in 2019. The couple has been in the public eye for many years, thanks to their appearance on the reality show, “19 Kids and Counting.”

In 2015, it was revealed that Josh had molested five underage girls, including his sisters, when he was a teenager. The scandal rocked the Duggar family, and the show was canceled soon after. In the same year, it was also revealed that Josh had cheated on Anna using the Ashley Madison website. The revelation led to the couple’s separation, with Anna moving in with her parents.

Are Josh and Anna Still Together?

Yes, Josh and Anna Duggar are still together. The couple has reconciled their differences and decided to work on their marriage. In a statement released in 2017, the couple said that they were committed to each other and their family.

“We have prayed countless hours on our knees for each other and for our children,” the couple said in the statement. “We are grateful for God’s grace and mercy on our lives.”

Since then, the couple has been active on social media, sharing pictures and updates on their family life. They have also made appearances on the Duggar family’s spin-off show, “Counting On.”

The couple has faced criticism for their decision to stay together, with many fans accusing Anna of being a doormat. However, Anna has defended her decision, saying that she believes in the sanctity of marriage and that she wants to keep her family together.

“I know there are those who don’t agree with my decision to stay with Josh, but I believe that God can restore any marriage,” Anna said in an interview with People magazine. “I want my children to grow up with both parents in the home.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, Josh and Anna Duggar are still together and working on their marriage. The couple has faced significant challenges in their relationship, but they have decided to stay together for the sake of their family. Whether or not their marriage will stand the test of time remains to be seen, but for now, the couple seems to be happy and committed to each other.

——————–

