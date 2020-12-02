are rihanna and asap rocky dating: “JUST IN: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are reportedly officially dating after months of rumors .
JUST IN: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are reportedly officially dating after months of rumors https://t.co/KwUjInyASO
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 1, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.