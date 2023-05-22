Are there ANY 40 series GPUs worth considering?

Are there ANY good 40 series GPUs?

Introduction

Nvidia’s 40 series GPUs have been around for a few years now, and they have been met with mixed reviews. Some people swear by them, while others claim that they are not worth the money. In this article, we will explore whether there are any good 40 series GPUs out there.

The Contenders

The 40 series GPUs that we will be looking at are the GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, and the GTX 1060. These GPUs were released in 2016 and 2017, and they were meant to provide budget-friendly options for gamers who wanted to upgrade their graphics cards.

The Good

One of the main benefits of the 40 series GPUs is their affordability. The GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti are both priced under $200, while the GTX 1060 can be found for around $300. This makes them an excellent choice for gamers who are on a tight budget.

Another advantage of the 40 series GPUs is their power efficiency. These GPUs consume very little power compared to their predecessors, which means that you won’t need a beefy power supply to run them. This can save you money in the long run, as you won’t need to upgrade your power supply to accommodate your new graphics card.

The Bad

While the 40 series GPUs have their benefits, they also have their downsides. One of the biggest complaints about these GPUs is their lack of VRAM. The GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti both come with 2GB of VRAM, while the GTX 1060 has 3GB or 6GB. This can be a limiting factor when playing modern games, as some games require more VRAM to run smoothly.

Another issue with the 40 series GPUs is their performance. While they are an improvement over the previous generation of graphics cards, they still struggle to keep up with the latest games. The GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti are both entry-level GPUs, and they may struggle to run newer games at high settings. The GTX 1060 is a more powerful GPU, but it may still struggle with some of the more demanding games.

Conclusion

So, are there any good 40 series GPUs? The answer is yes, but with some caveats. The 40 series GPUs are a great choice for budget-conscious gamers who want to upgrade their graphics card without breaking the bank. They are also power-efficient and won’t require a new power supply to run. However, they do have some limitations when it comes to performance and VRAM. If you are a hardcore gamer who wants to play the latest games at high settings, you may want to consider a more powerful GPU.

