are tom holland and zendaya together – tom holland lip sync battle – are tom holland and zendaya dating – tom holland met gala 2023 : Timeline of Relationship Speculations Between Tom Holland and Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya: A Timeline of Relationship Rumors

July 2017

The first rumors of a relationship between Tom Holland and Zendaya surfaced when they were spotted hanging out together during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, both actors denied any romantic involvement.

August 2017

Tom and Zendaya were seen leaving a concert together in Los Angeles, fueling the rumors even more. Fans on social media started shipping the two actors and called them “TomDaya.”

September 2017

Zendaya posted a picture on Instagram of Tom wearing a Spider-Man mask with the caption, “Stealing hearts since 96′.” This added more fuel to the rumors, but the actors continued to deny any romantic involvement.

July 2018

During an interview with Variety, Tom Holland spoke about his relationship with Zendaya, saying they were just good friends. He also mentioned that the rumors were “a little annoying” and that he wished people would focus more on their work.

August 2018

Tom and Zendaya were spotted on vacation together in Greece, which added more fuel to the rumors. However, they both maintained that they were just good friends.

September 2019

The rumors were reignited when Tom Holland was seen leaving Zendaya’s house in Los Angeles. Fans speculated that they were spending more time together, but the actors continued to deny any romantic involvement.

February 2021

Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen arriving together at a movie studio in Los Angeles. This sparked rumors that they were dating, but they both denied it once again.

July 2021

Tom and Zendaya were seen on a vacation together in Santa Barbara, California. Fans speculated that they were finally dating, but the actors have yet to confirm anything.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship rumors have been going on for years, but they have always denied any romantic involvement. It’s possible that they are just good friends who enjoy each other’s company, but fans will continue to speculate until they confirm or deny anything. Regardless of their relationship status, it’s clear that they have a strong bond and a great working relationship on and off-screen.