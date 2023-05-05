are zendaya and tom holland still together – is tom holland and zendaya dating – is zendaya and tom holland still dating : Is the Relationship of Zendaya and Tom Holland Still Intact?

Death – Died – Dead – Passed Away – Cause of Death News.

Is the Relationship Between Zendaya and Tom Holland Still Going Strong?

The Rumors

Zendaya and Tom Holland, two of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, have been at the center of relationship rumors for quite some time now. Fans have been speculating whether the Spider-Man co-stars are dating in real life or not. The two actors have been spotted together multiple times, including on red carpets, vacations, and even at Disneyland. However, the question remains: are they still together?

Their Denials

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, and fans immediately started shipping them as a couple. However, both actors have denied the rumors and claimed that they are just good friends. In a 2017 interview with Variety, Zendaya said, “We’re friends. He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20-years-old.”

Fueling the Rumors

Despite their denials, fans continued to speculate about their relationship status. In 2019, they were spotted on a vacation together in Greece, further fueling the rumors. However, both Zendaya and Tom Holland remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship.

The Confirmation

It wasn’t until July 2021 that the couple seemingly confirmed their relationship. In a series of photos posted on Tom Holland’s Instagram account, he shared a picture of Zendaya with the caption, “My MJ, have a great time at prom.” The post quickly went viral, with fans and media outlets speculating that the two were finally dating.

Public Displays of Affection

Since then, the couple has been spotted together multiple times, including on a trip to London and at the premiere of their latest film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. They have also been seen holding hands and cozying up to each other, further confirming their relationship status.

Still Going Strong

So, to answer the question, yes, Zendaya and Tom Holland are still together. While they may have kept their relationship under wraps for a while, they seem to be more comfortable showing their affection for each other in public now. The couple has yet to publicly confirm their relationship, but their actions speak louder than words.

Prioritizing Their Relationship and Careers

Despite their busy schedules, both Zendaya and Tom Holland have made time for each other. They have been spotted going on dates and spending time together when they can. However, they both prioritize their careers and understand the demands of their industry, so they make sure to support each other.

The Future of “Zomdaya”

In conclusion, Zendaya and Tom Holland are still going strong as a couple. While they may have tried to keep their relationship private in the past, they seem more open about their affection for each other now. Fans will undoubtedly continue to root for this adorable couple as they navigate their busy careers and their relationship.