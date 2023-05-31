“Arena Points vendor WotLK”: Discussion on Locating the Honor Vendor for Arena Points in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

What Happened to the Arena Vendor in Dalaran?

If you’re a long-time player of World of Warcraft, you may recall the option to purchase honor with arena points from an arena vendor in Dalaran. However, after a recent patch, it seems that this option is no longer available. Many players are wondering if this feature was removed from the game or simply moved to another vendor.

Missing Patch Notes

Despite the confusion, players have been unable to find any official patch notes clarifying the situation. This lack of information has left many players scratching their heads and wondering what happened to the arena vendor in Dalaran.

End of Season Conversion

One player suggested that it may not be worth it to purchase honor with arena points at this time, as the end of season conversion likely provides more honor. In fact, your arena points will be automatically converted to honor at the start of the next season.

While this may explain why the option to purchase honor with arena points has been removed from the vendor, it still leaves many players wondering why there was no official communication about this change.

Possible Changes to the System

It’s also possible that the removal of this feature is part of a larger revamp of the honor system in World of Warcraft. Blizzard has been known to make changes to the game’s mechanics and features without prior notice or explanation, so it’s entirely possible that this is just one small part of a larger update.

Community Response

As with any change to the game, the community response has been mixed. Some players are frustrated with the lack of communication from Blizzard and feel that they were left in the dark about the removal of this feature. Others are simply curious about what other changes may be coming to the game’s honor system in the future.

Overall, it’s unclear what exactly happened to the arena vendor in Dalaran and why the option to purchase honor with arena points was removed. However, it’s likely that this is just one small part of a larger update to the game’s mechanics and features. Until Blizzard provides more information, players will simply have to wait and see what changes are in store for the future of World of Warcraft.

News Source : World of Warcraft Forums

Source Link :Where is the Arena Points to Honor vendor – Wrath of the Lich King Classic Discussion/