Argentina vs Nigeria: Ladan Bosso’s Tactics.: “Argentina vs Nigeria: 5 Successful Strategies Employed by Ladan Bosso’s Team Against Mascherano’s Side”

The Nigerian U20 side, Flying Eagles, produced an outstanding performance to defeat hosts Argentina 2-0 in the round of 16 clash at the FIFA U20 World Cup. The result was a significant boost to Nigeria’s quest for their first-ever title at the tournament.

Made a cautious approach

The Flying Eagles kept possession and defended as a unit, making it a game of midfield superiority. Daniel Daga, Tochukwu Nnadi, and Samson Lawal were solid and composed.

Defended brilliantly

The defence line made several blocks from long range and headed clearances, frustrating the Argentinians. Daniel Bameyi, Solomon Agbalaka, Abel Ogwuche, and Benjamin Frederick defended like their lives depended on it. Goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso made some important saves.

Free flow passing game

The Nigerian side passed the ball brilliantly to each other despite being pressured by their opponents. Agbalaka, Jude Sunday, and Daga did the triangular passing style to open up the midfield.

Created chances

Although Nigeria made just one serious threat on goal in the first half against Argentina’s seven, they won six corners to show they also have attacking threats. The Argentines were superior in attack, but the Flying Eagles were patient till they got their opportunity to score.

Exceptional substitutes

Riliwanu Sarki and Umeh Emmanuel came in for Jude Sunday and Salim Fago early in the second half. Barely six minutes after the change was made, Umeh gave Muhammed the decisive pass for the striker to score. Victor Eletu’s introduction later on also produced the second goal as the AC Milan star persistence paid off as he pressured the defender before setting up Sarki for a diving header for Nigeria’s second goal.