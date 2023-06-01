Argentina vs Nigeria: Ladan Bosso’s Tactics.: “Argentina vs Nigeria: 5 Successful Strategies Employed by Ladan Bosso’s Team Against Mascherano’s Side”

The Flying Eagles stun hosts Argentina at FIFA U20 World Cup
The Nigerian U20 side, Flying Eagles, produced an outstanding performance to defeat hosts Argentina 2-0 in the round of 16 clash at the FIFA U20 World Cup. The result was a significant boost to Nigeria’s quest for their first-ever title at the tournament.
5 things Ladan Bosso did right against Argentina
- Made a cautious approach
- Defended brilliantly
- Free flow passing game
- Created chances
- Exceptional substitutes
The Flying Eagles kept possession and defended as a unit, making it a game of midfield superiority. Daniel Daga, Tochukwu Nnadi, and Samson Lawal were solid and composed.
The defence line made several blocks from long range and headed clearances, frustrating the Argentinians. Daniel Bameyi, Solomon Agbalaka, Abel Ogwuche, and Benjamin Frederick defended like their lives depended on it. Goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso made some important saves.
The Nigerian side passed the ball brilliantly to each other despite being pressured by their opponents. Agbalaka, Jude Sunday, and Daga did the triangular passing style to open up the midfield.
Although Nigeria made just one serious threat on goal in the first half against Argentina’s seven, they won six corners to show they also have attacking threats. The Argentines were superior in attack, but the Flying Eagles were patient till they got their opportunity to score.
Riliwanu Sarki and Umeh Emmanuel came in for Jude Sunday and Salim Fago early in the second half. Barely six minutes after the change was made, Umeh gave Muhammed the decisive pass for the striker to score. Victor Eletu’s introduction later on also produced the second goal as the AC Milan star persistence paid off as he pressured the defender before setting up Sarki for a diving header for Nigeria’s second goal.
The Flying Eagles’ victory over Argentina was their best performance in the tournament so far, and they will look to continue their impressive run as they face Ecuador or Korea in the quarterfinals.
- Nigeria vs Argentina
- Ladan Bosso’s tactics against Mascherano’s team
- Nigeria’s victory over Argentina
- Key players in the Nigeria vs Argentina match
- Analysis of Nigeria’s performance against Argentina
News Source : Akan Anwankwo
Source Link :Argentina vs Nigeria: 5 things Ladan Bosso men did right against Mascherano’s side/