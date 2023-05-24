Argentine Chef Lengua Terrina Recipe: ArgentineChef’s Recipe for Lengua and Terrina

Lengua and Terrina Recipe by Argentine Chef

Lengua and Terrina is a traditional Argentine dish that has been enjoyed for generations. This dish is a combination of two dishes, lengua (beef tongue) and terrina (pork terrine), which come together to create a delicious and unique flavor.

Ingredients

For the Lengua:

1 beef tongue

1 onion

3 garlic cloves

2 bay leaves

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

For the Terrina:

1 lb. ground pork

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1 egg

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

Instructions

Preparing the Lengua

Rinse the beef tongue and place it in a large pot. Add enough water to cover the tongue, then add the onion, garlic, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer for 3 hours or until the tongue is tender. Remove the tongue from the pot and allow it to cool. Once cooled, remove the skin from the tongue and slice it thinly.

Preparing the Terrina

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, mix together the ground pork, onion, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the egg and breadcrumbs, and mix until well combined. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper. Press half of the pork mixture into the bottom of the loaf pan. Place the sliced beef tongue on top of the pork mixture. Cover the beef tongue with the remaining pork mixture, pressing it down firmly. Cover the loaf pan with foil and bake for 1 hour. Remove the foil and continue to bake for an additional 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Allow the terrina to cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Serving

Lengua and Terrina is traditionally served cold, sliced and served with bread or crackers. It is also commonly served as an appetizer or as part of a charcuterie board.

Conclusion

Lengua and Terrina is a delicious and unique Argentine dish that is sure to impress your guests. The combination of the tender beef tongue and the flavorful pork terrine create a dish that is both savory and satisfying. Whether served as an appetizer or as part of a charcuterie board, Lengua and Terrina is a dish that is sure to be a hit at your next gathering.

Argentine Lengua recipe Terrina de Lengua recipe How to cook Lengua Terrina Lengua Terrina step-by-step guide ArgentineChef Lengua Terrina tips and tricks

News Source : Katriel Menendez

Source Link :Lengua and Terrina recipe by ArgentineChef/