Argyle waterfall claims the life of Tobago couple’s nephew in tragic incident.

Nephew of Tobago Couple Killed in Freak Accident Drowns at Argyle Waterfall

Reports reveal that the nephew of a couple who died in a tragic accident in Tobago has drowned at Argyle Waterfall. The incident occurred when the young man went for a swim in the waterfall and was swept away by strong currents.

This unfortunate incident comes just weeks after his aunt and uncle were killed in a freak accident on a beach in Tobago. The couple, who were on vacation at the time, were reportedly struck by a falling tree limb.

The community is mourning the loss of the young man and offering their condolences to the family during this difficult time. Local authorities are reminding the public to exercise caution when visiting waterfalls and other natural attractions, as they can be dangerous if proper safety measures are not taken.

