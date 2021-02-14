Ari Gold Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : singer/songwriter Ari Gold has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021

singer/songwriter Ari Gold has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.

Lady Bunny is with Ari Gold. 2h · Very sorry to learn that singer/songwriter Ari Gold has passed. I’ll always remember him as a sweetheart of the NYC club scene. He had been ill for quite a few years, and that’s all the details I know. His birthday was just on February the 11th. Farewell!

Paul Richmond Studio

RIP to the talented and trailblazing Ari Gold, one of the first celebrities to pose for my Cheesecake Boys series. He was so nice to work with and I remember being amazed that someone I admired that much was willing to pose for such a goofy painting. Great guy who will be so missed.

Mother Juan Aviance

Sorry Loves, I just got word that Ari Gold passed after a long battle w/ Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Ari was a staple in our community especially for all his work in the music industry. He was our Gay American Pop Star and his legacy will live on forever! Rest in Paradise Ari! U set the standard high for all those who come after u! GOD BLESS!

Len Evans is with Kevin Aviance and Ari Gold.

I’m so heartbroken to hear that Ari Gold lost his battle to cancer today. He was a friend and someone I’ve known for 20 + years and a trailblazer in the LGBTQ community. Such a sad ending to a beautiful, talented happy soul. Love you, Ari! #TheFIRSTOpenlyGayPopsta.