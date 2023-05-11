Ariana Madix Baby – Ariana Madix Boyfriend : Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Announce They’re Expecting a Baby!

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, popular reality TV stars, have recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple, who have been together for over six years, shared the happy news on their social media accounts on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Madix took to Instagram to post a series of photos, including one of her holding a positive pregnancy test. Meanwhile, Sandoval shared a video on his own account, showing the couple sitting on a couch as they revealed the news to their friends.

In her Instagram caption, Madix wrote, “We’ve been keeping a little secret… We are so excited to announce that our family is growing! We are expecting a baby in February 2022 and we can’t wait to meet this little one!” Sandoval also expressed his excitement in his post, stating, “We’re finally having a baby! I’m so excited to be a dad and start this new chapter of our lives together with Ariana. We can’t wait to meet our little one in February.”

Fans and fellow reality TV stars immediately congratulated the couple on their announcement. Madix and Sandoval had previously been open about their decision to not have children, with Madix citing concerns about the impact of pregnancy on her mental health. However, in a recent episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Madix revealed that she had changed her mind and was considering the possibility of having children in the future.

The couple’s decision to start a family comes at a time of significant change in their lives. “Vanderpump Rules” recently announced that it would be returning for a ninth season, but with a significantly different cast than in previous years. Madix and Sandoval have also faced their fair share of ups and downs, including infidelity rumors and tension with their castmates.

Despite this, they have remained committed to each other and have continued to build their careers both on and off the show. Madix is a successful author and bartender, while Sandoval is a partner in the popular Los Angeles bar TomTom.

It remains to be seen how Madix and Sandoval’s journey into parenthood will play out on “Vanderpump Rules,” but fans are sure to be eagerly anticipating updates on their pregnancy and the arrival of their little one. In the meantime, Madix and Sandoval are sure to be reveling in the joy and excitement of their impending arrival. Congratulations to the happy couple on this exciting new chapter in their lives!

