Arianna Rosenbluth Death -Dead – Obituary : Arianna Rosenbluth has Died .
Arianna Rosenbluth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 29. 2020.
Saddened to share the news that Arianna Rosenbluth has passed away. Arianna helped to develop and lead the implementation of the first ever Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm which sparked a revolution in statistics and science.
— mathfrak{Michael "Shapes Dude" Betancourt} (@betanalpha) December 29, 2020
