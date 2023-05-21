Aric Hutchinson (victim) : Groom injured in alleged drunk driving crash that killed wife hours after wedding

“Groom injured and wife killed in alleged drunk driving crash: Suspect charged with reckless homicide”

Aric Hutchinson, who was injured in a suspected drunk driving accident that took the life of his new wife, Samantha, shared the final words she spoke to him before the crash. The couple was leaving their wedding reception in Folly Beach, South Carolina when their golf cart was hit by a car. Aric suffered serious injuries, including two broken legs, broken vertebrae, and broken bones in his face. Samantha did not survive. Aric revealed that the last thing Samantha said to him was that she wanted the night to never end. Witnesses reported that the impact of the crash caused the golf cart to roll several times and fly more than 90 meters. The driver of the other vehicle, Jamie Komoroski, was charged with three counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury and/or death, and reckless homicide.

Read Full story : Husband of wife killed on wedding day reveals moments before tragic fatal crash /

News Source : Molly Magennis

1) Fatal wedding day crash

2) Grieving husband shares tragic story

3) Wedding day tragedy

4) Fatal car accident on wedding day

5) Coping with loss after wedding day crash