Ariens 921045 Snow Blower : One Ariens 921045 Deluxe Snow Blower with 24-Inch Width and 254Cc Capacity – Single Unit

One unit of Ariens 921045 Deluxe Snow Blower, 24-Inch and 254Cc.



Price: $1,449.00

(as of Jun 01,2023 06:11:18 UTC – Details)





Winter can be a beautiful season, but it can also be a time of frustration and annoyance, especially when it comes to snow removal. If you live in an area that receives heavy snowfall, you need a reliable and efficient snow blower to clear your driveway and walkways. The Sno-Thro 24″ 2 Stage Deluxe Snow Blower is a powerful machine that can make snow removal a breeze.

One of the standout features of the Sno-Thro snow blower is its powerful engine. The machine is equipped with a 254 cc 12.5 FTLB Ariens AX254 Engine, which is known for its reliability and efficiency. The engine is designed to provide maximum power and performance, even in the toughest winter conditions. With 120V electric start, starting the engine is quick and easy, so you can get to work right away.

The Sno-Thro snow blower has a 24″ clearing width and a 21″ intake height, which means you can clear a large area of snow in a short amount of time. The machine also features a self-propelled drive system with 6 forward speeds and 2 reverse speeds, so you can adjust the speed to match the conditions and your personal preference. The 14″ steel serrated augers and 14 3″ blade impeller work together to break up and throw the snow, making it easier to clear your driveway and walkways.

When it comes to throwing the snow, the Sno-Thro snow blower is up to the task. The machine has a 2.5 times ice drill steel chute with remote deflector, which allows you to adjust the direction and height of the snow stream. This feature is especially useful if you have a large area to clear or if you need to throw the snow over obstacles. The machine can throw snow up to 50 feet, so you can clear a wide area without having to constantly reposition the machine.

The Sno-Thro snow blower is also built to last. The cast iron gear case with steel alloy gears is designed to withstand heavy use and provide reliable performance. The 16″ x 4.8″W polar track tires provide excellent traction on snow and ice, so you can maneuver the machine easily. The auto-turn steering system gives the snow blower sports-car handling, making it easy to turn and maneuver in tight spaces. The machine also has a headlight in dash, which is useful if you need to clear snow early in the morning or late at night.

The Sno-Thro snow blower is designed for both residential and commercial use. It comes with a 3 year consumer warranty and a 5 year consumer warranty on the gear case, so you can be confident in your purchase. For commercial use, the machine comes with a 90 day commercial warranty and a 1 year commercial warranty on the gear case. The reversible steel skid shoes are also useful for extending the life of the machine, as they can be flipped over to provide a fresh surface.

One of the best features of the Sno-Thro snow blower is that it uses a standard outdoor extension cord, which is not included. This means you don’t have to worry about running out of fuel or dealing with messy oil changes. Simply plug the machine into an outdoor outlet and you’re ready to go. This feature also makes the machine more environmentally friendly, as it doesn’t produce harmful emissions like gas-powered snow blowers do.

In conclusion, the Sno-Thro 24″ 2 Stage Deluxe Snow Blower is a powerful and reliable machine that can make snow removal a breeze. With its powerful engine, wide clearing width and intake height, and adjustable speed and direction, the machine is designed to handle even the toughest winter conditions. Whether you’re a homeowner or a commercial snow removal professional, the Sno-Thro snow blower is a machine you can count on.



