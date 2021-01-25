Arik Brauer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Austrian artist Arik Brauer has Died .

Austrian artist Arik Brauer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with deep sorrow that we have learned of the passing of Austrian artist Arik Brauer at the age of 92. He was an outstanding artist & a leading public voice. Our thoughts are with his grieving family. https://t.co/9G3NOlsIDd — ACF London (@ACF_London) January 25, 2021

