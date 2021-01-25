Arik Brauer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Austrian artists, Arik Brauer has Died .
Austrian artists, Arik Brauer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
#Austria
One of the greatest #Austrian artists, Arik Brauer, has died at the age of 92. He was a painter, architect, poet, dancer+singer and the Co-founder of the Viennese School of Fantastic Realism together with Fuchs, Hausner, Hutter + Anton Lehmdenhttps://t.co/PV72cSsBlH pic.twitter.com/7aZDDsTRuo
— Judith Grohmann (@EmmaPeel_Knight) January 25, 2021
