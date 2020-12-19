Zarina Talia Death -Obituary – Dead : arina Talia has Died .

Zarina Talia Death -Obituary – Dead : Zarina Talia has Died .

arina Talia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Hammaad Timol 4 hrs · May the Almighty grant Zarina Talia the highest abode in paradise condolences to the family she passed away while hiking Really sad

Source: (20+) Friends Of Shiekh Hammaad Timolشيخ دكتور حماد | Facebook





Tributes

———————— –

wrote

Muslim Watch

1 hr ·

Female Muslim Hiker from Jhb dies at Table Mountain. (Laudium Sun ☀️online FB). A female hiker from Killarney, Jhb, Zarina Dealmeida Talia (43) died on the Skeleton Gorge trail while climbing Table Mountain this morning (Saturday, December 19).

It is believed that Zarina was hiking with her husband Zaheer (Maysure Insurance- Fordsburg) & their two young daughters. Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) were notified about an unconscious hiker 200m from the top of Skeleton Gorge shortly after 10 am.

Efforts to revive the 43-year-old Zarina were ongoing for about an hour before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Other people reportedly said that they were performing CPR unsuccessfully, according to WSAR spokesperson, Johann Morais.

“A vehicle with two paramedics proceeded via Constantia Nek and followed the jeep track into the back of Table Mountain to get to the top of Skeleton Gorge,” said Marais.

An emergency helicopter, belonging to the Department of Health, was also called in to help and a team was deployed to assist operations.

Paramedics were unable to revive Zarina and her body was airlifted from the mountain.

The rest of the hiking party was brought down the mountain by rescue vehicles.

The reason why Zarina lost consciousness is still unknown. Zarina’s body is being brought back to Jhb and her funeral is expected to leave from a family home in Lenasia, on Sunday. May Almighty grant her Jannatul Firdous.

Laudium Sun ☀️nline.