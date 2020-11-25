Arizona Coyotes Death -Dead – Obituaries: Arizona Coyotes young fan Leighton Accardo has Died

Arizona Coyotes young fan Leighton Accardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

” azcentral sports on Twitter: “Arizona Coyotes mourn young fan Leighton Accardo, who bravely fought cancer ”

The NHL community is saddened to learn of the passing of Leighton Accardo. Her tremendous courage and glowing personality inspired the hockey world and she will be truly missed.

Our thoughts go out to her family and the @ArizonaCoyotes organization and community. pic.twitter.com/8NOzgMe7Jd

— NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2020