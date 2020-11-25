Arizona Coyotes Death -Dead – Obituaries: Arizona Coyotes young fan Leighton Accardo has Died –
Arizona Coyotes young fan Leighton Accardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.
” azcentral sports on Twitter: “Arizona Coyotes mourn young fan Leighton Accardo, who bravely fought cancer ”
Arizona Coyotes mourn young fan Leighton Accardo, who bravely fought cancer https://t.co/VatpbQgmTt
— azcentral sports (@azcsports) November 25, 2020
Tributes
The NHL community is saddened to learn of the passing of Leighton Accardo. Her tremendous courage and glowing personality inspired the hockey world and she will be truly missed.
Our thoughts go out to her family and the @ArizonaCoyotes organization and community. pic.twitter.com/8NOzgMe7Jd
— NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2020
NHLPA staff and players are heartbroken over the loss of Leighton Accardo, who will be missed greatly. https://t.co/hBurhKuqtZ
— NHLPA (@NHLPA) November 25, 2020
First class act @ArizonaCoyotes! Plays for Leighton the upcoming season!
“Skate Hard, Have Fun!” – Leighton Accardo#OnePack #Leightonstrong #Yotes 💜🦊 https://t.co/800Jt0nUV1
— CoyotesFansGermany (@st_b83) November 25, 2020
The Arizona Coyotes went to the Accardo home today to pay their respects to Leighton’s family & play street hockey with her siblings.
9-yr-old Leighton Accardo passed away from cancer. She was a big part of the Coyotes. They will never forget her. #azfamily
📽️: @ArizonaCoyotes pic.twitter.com/XTF552TFNv
— Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) November 24, 2020
Our hearts are with the Accardo family today. We will never forget you, Leighton. You were a warrior and your strength inspired an entire hockey community. We are so proud that you were a Kachina.
“Skate Hard, Have Fun!” – Leighton Accardo #LA49 #Skatin4Leighton
