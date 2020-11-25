Arizona Coyotes Death -Dead – Obituaries: Arizona Coyotes young fan Leighton Accardo has Died –

Arizona Coyotes Death -Dead – Obituaries: Arizona Coyotes young fan Leighton Accardo has Died –

Arizona Coyotes young fan Leighton Accardo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

” azcentral sports on Twitter: “Arizona Coyotes mourn young fan Leighton Accardo, who bravely fought cancer ”

Arizona Kachinas wrote 

Our hearts are with the Accardo family today. We will never forget you, Leighton. You were a warrior and your strength inspired an entire hockey community. We are so proud that you were a Kachina.

“Skate Hard, Have Fun!” – Leighton Accardo #LA49 #Skatin4Leighton

