Arizona Football Letterwinner Bob Garis Death -Dead – Obituary : Arizona Football Letterwinner Bob Garis has Died .
Arizona Football Letterwinner Bob Garis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arizona Football Letterwinner Bob Garis. Bob played for the Wildcats from 1959-1961, and was co-captain of the ‘61 nationally ranked team. Our thoughts are with Bob’s family, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/9N2CnONPos
— Arizona A-Club (@UALETTERWINNERS) December 17, 2020
