Arizona Football Letterwinner Bob Garis Death -Dead – Obituary : Arizona Football Letterwinner Bob Garis has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Arizona Football Letterwinner Bob Garis Death -Dead – Obituary : Arizona Football Letterwinner Bob Garis has Died .

Arizona Football Letterwinner Bob Garis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Arizona A-Club @UALETTERWINNERS We are deeply saddened by the passing of Arizona Football Letterwinner Bob Garis. Bob played for the Wildcats from 1959-1961, and was co-captain of the ‘61 nationally ranked team. Our thoughts are with Bob’s family, friends and teammates.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.