“Arizona graduates continuing education”: What is the percentage of Arizona graduates who will pursue further education?

The Impact of the Pandemic on Education Plans for the Class of 2023 in Southern Arizona Counties

As the graduation season comes to an end, the class of 2023, who spent most of their high school years in a pandemic, have faced unprecedented challenges in their education journey. The pandemic has disrupted the traditional educational landscape, causing a decline in high school graduation rates in Pima, Cochise, and Santa Cruz Counties, with Pinal County experiencing a flat rate. However, post-high school enrollment in continuing education at a college, university, or trade school has increased in all but Cochise County. These southern Arizona counties reflect the trends around the state.

According to Education Forward Arizona’s progress meter, high school graduation rates have declined in southern Arizona counties. Rich Nickel, President and CEO of Education Forward Arizona, stated that “Before Covid that was ranging more in that 53 or 54 percent that were choosing to go to some type of education the year after high school. So that’s a good thing and we expect that to level off and start rising again.” This decline in high school graduation rates could be attributed to the challenges that students have faced throughout the pandemic, such as remote learning, social isolation, and economic hardship.

Despite the decline in high school graduation rates, post-high school enrollment in continuing education at a college, university, or trade school is up in all but Cochise County. This increase in enrollment indicates that students are still committed to pursuing higher education, despite the challenges of the pandemic. Education Forward Arizona’s progress meter shows that students are still determined to continue their education, and this is a positive trend for the future.

Arizona’s graduation rate is on track with the national average, but new numbers from Tempe-based Noble Predictive Insights show that if the trajectory doesn’t go up, only 17% of today’s ninth graders will complete a college degree. The pandemic, budget cuts, and a declining birthrate are cited as potential causes. This highlights the importance of ensuring that students are adequately supported in their educational journey, given the challenges they have faced throughout the pandemic.

It is essential to provide students with the necessary resources to support their educational goals and help them navigate the challenges of the pandemic. Schools and colleges should invest in counseling services, tutoring, and mentorship programs to support students in their academic and personal growth. Additionally, scholarships and financial aid programs can help alleviate the financial burden of higher education, making it more accessible to students from all backgrounds.

In conclusion, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the education plans of the class of 2023, with a decline in high school graduation rates in southern Arizona counties. However, the increase in post-high school enrollment in continuing education at a college, university, or trade school indicates that students are still committed to pursuing higher education. It is important to provide students with the necessary resources to support their education goals and help them navigate the challenges of the pandemic. By investing in counseling services, tutoring, mentorship programs, scholarships, and financial aid, we can support students in their academic and personal growth and ensure that they have the opportunity to achieve their educational aspirations.

