Arizona man Barry Jones freed after 29 years on death row over death of four-year-old victim Rachel Gray

Barry Jones : Arizona Man Freed After 29 Years on Death Row for Death of Four-Year-Old Victim Rachel Gray

Barry Jones, a man from Arizona who spent 30 years on death row for the murder of a four-year-old girl, has been released from prison. His conviction was overturned after a medical review of the case failed to conclude that Jones caused the girl’s fatal injury. Instead, Jones pleaded guilty to a lesser second-degree murder charge, which involved his failure to adequately seek emergency care for the victim. Jones’ attorney, Cary Sandman, said the plea recognized how his client had spent much of his life on death row despite compelling evidence of his innocence. However, the US Supreme Court’s refusal last year to give him the chance to prove that his constitutional right to competent legal representation was compromised still stands.

