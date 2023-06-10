Arizona Pizzeria Shooting Leaves One Person Dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting took place at a Little Caesars in Glendale, Arizona resulting in the death of one employee who was shot by another employee. Police arrived at the scene to find the victim already deceased while the suspected shooter was still inside the restaurant. The suspect was eventually found hiding in the bathroom and was taken into custody. It is currently unclear if the two employees had a prior history before the incident. KYMA KECY encourages respectful and relevant comments and provides a platform for civil conversation. Story ideas can be submitted here.

