“Arizona shooting spree arrest” today : Man Apprehended for Arizona Shooting Rampage Resulting in 4 Fatalities

Arizona Shooting Rampage That Claimed 4 Lives: Suspect Apprehended today 2023.

Iren Byers, 20, has been taken into police custody in Arizona after allegedly killing four people and injuring a fifth over the course of Friday and Saturday. Byers reportedly confessed to all five shootings, telling police he was motivated by a hatred of drugs and homelessness. His victims ranged in age from 36 to 41.

News Source : Vigour Times

