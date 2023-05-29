“Arizona shooting spree arrest” today : Man Apprehended for Arizona Shooting Rampage Resulting in 4 Fatalities

Arizona Shooting Rampage That Claimed 4 Lives: Suspect Apprehended today 2023.
Iren Byers, 20, has been taken into police custody in Arizona after allegedly killing four people and injuring a fifth over the course of Friday and Saturday. Byers reportedly confessed to all five shootings, telling police he was motivated by a hatred of drugs and homelessness. His victims ranged in age from 36 to 41.

