Arizona Trooper Shot in West Phoenix – Live Coverage

LIVE NOW: Arizona Trooper Shot in West Phoenix

Breaking news out of West Phoenix as an Arizona trooper has been shot. Details are still developing but reports indicate that the trooper was responding to a call when the incident occurred.

Authorities are currently on the scene and have not yet released any further information. It is unclear at this time if the trooper’s injuries are life threatening.

We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for further developments on this developing story.

Arizona shooting West Phoenix shooting Trooper shot in Arizona Live updates on Arizona shooting Breaking news: Arizona trooper shot in West Phoenix