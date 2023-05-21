Arizona’s Westgate Mall Targeted by Active Shooter

Active Shooter Incident at Westgate Arizona

On May 20, 2020, a shooting incident took place at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, Arizona. The incident resulted in three people being shot and one person being killed.

The Incident

The shooting started at around 7:25 PM local time when a man opened fire in the crowded shopping district. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Armando Hernandez, fired multiple rounds from an assault rifle, targeting random people in the area. The incident lasted for several minutes, causing chaos and panic among shoppers and visitors.

The Response

The Glendale Police Department responded to the incident immediately and arrived at the scene within minutes. They secured the area, evacuated the mall, and started a search for the shooter. The police department also issued a warning to the public to stay away from the area and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

The shooter was taken into custody by the police at around 8:15 PM, approximately 50 minutes after the shooting started. The police department confirmed that the shooter acted alone and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The Victims

The shooting resulted in four people being injured, with three of them being shot and one person being killed. The victim who died was identified as 19-year-old Armando Junior Hernandez. Two of the injured victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Aftermath

The incident left the Westgate Entertainment District in shock and disbelief. The mall was closed for several days following the shooting, and a vigil was held in honor of the victims. The community came together to mourn the loss of Armando Junior Hernandez and show support for the injured victims and their families.

The Glendale Police Department conducted an investigation into the shooting and released a statement saying that the motive for the shooting was still unknown. The shooter was charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and 19 counts of endangerment.

Conclusion

The shooting incident at Westgate Arizona was a tragic and senseless act of violence that left a community in mourning. The incident also highlights the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States and the need for stricter gun laws to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

