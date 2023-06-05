“Arjun Rampal biography”: Arjun Rampal: Biography, Age, Height, Weight, Family, and Net Worth

Actor Arjun Rampal Biography

Arjun Rampal is a well-known actor in the Indian film industry. He is also a film producer, model, and television host. He was born on November 26, 1972, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India. Arjun Rampal’s birth name is Arjun Rampal Raman. He is the son of Gwen Rampal, a schoolteacher, and Amarjeet Rampal, a businessman.

Age

Arjun Rampal is currently 48 years old. He will turn 49 in November 2021.

Height

Arjun Rampal is 6 feet 1 inch tall, which is approximately 185 centimeters.

Weight

Arjun Rampal weighs around 84 kilograms, which is approximately 185 pounds. He maintains his physique by following a strict workout routine and a healthy diet.

Family

Arjun Rampal comes from a mixed ethnic background. His mother is of Dutch descent, while his father is of Indian descent. He has one sister, Komal Rampal. Arjun Rampal is married to former Miss India and supermodel Mehr Jesia. The couple tied the knot in 1998 and have two daughters named Mahikaa and Myra. In May 2018, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia announced their separation after 20 years of marriage.

Career

Arjun Rampal started his career in the entertainment industry as a model. He won the prestigious title of ‘Grasim Mr. India’ in 1994. He then moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. Arjun Rampal made his acting debut in the film ‘Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat’ in 2001. However, he gained recognition for his role in the film ‘Don’ in 2006, where he played the character of Jasjit. He also received critical acclaim for his performance in the film ‘Rock On!!’ in 2008, where he played the lead role of Joe Mascarenhas.

Arjun Rampal has acted in several successful films, including ‘Om Shanti Om,’ ‘Ra.One,’ ‘Housefull,’ and ‘Raajneeti.’ He has also won several awards for his acting, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film ‘Rock On!!’ in 2009.

In addition to acting, Arjun Rampal has also produced several films, including ‘I See You’ in 2006 and ‘Chakravyuh’ in 2012. He has also hosted several television shows, including ‘Love 2 Hate U’ and ‘Nach Baliye.’

Net Worth

Arjun Rampal’s net worth is estimated to be around $15 million. He earns his income from acting, producing films, and endorsements. He has endorsed several brands, including Nivea, Yamaha Motorcycles, and Schweppes Tonic Water.

Conclusion

Arjun Rampal is a talented actor, producer, model, and television host. He has made a significant contribution to the Indian film industry and has won several awards for his work. Arjun Rampal’s net worth is a testament to his success in the entertainment industry.

Arjun Rampal movies Arjun Rampal wife Arjun Rampal children Arjun Rampal career Arjun Rampal awards