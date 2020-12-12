Arkady Chaplygin Death -Dead – Obituary : Russian lawyer and human rights activist Arkady Chaplygin has Died .
Sad news! Russian lawyer and human rights activist Arkady Chaplygin has died from Covid today. He was 42 years old. https://t.co/BcQCyEWv92
— Khodorkovsky Center (@mbk_center) December 12, 2020
