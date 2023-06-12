Arkansas Child Dies in House Fire: Community Rallies to Support Bell Tovey Family

Levi Bell Tovey : Arkansas child dies in house fire, community comes together to support Bell Tovey family after 6-year-old Levi Bell Tovey’s death

The Bell Tovey family suffered a tragic loss last week when a fire claimed the life of their 6-year-old son, Levi Bell Tovey, and destroyed their home. However, the community of Harrison has rallied around the family, raising almost $10,000 to help with funeral expenses and other costs. The family is grateful for the outpouring of support, with Levi’s mother describing him as an amazing and beautiful child who loved parkour and school. While nothing can replace Levi, the family is thankful for the kindness of strangers during their time of need. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but those who wish to donate to the family can do so through a GoFundMe page.

