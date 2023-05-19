“Arkansas gender identity law”: Arkansas School Districts Deliberate on Implementation of New Law on Name and Pronoun Usage

Arkansas School Districts Discuss Implementation of New Law Regarding Students’ Names and Pronouns

Arkansas school districts are currently discussing how to implement a new law that guides teachers on how to address students regarding their name and pronouns. The law requires district employees to call students the name that is on their birth certificate unless a parent gives written permission to call them something else. It also requires the use of the pronoun associated with their gender assigned at birth unless a parent or legal guardian gives written permission not to.

North Little Rock School Board Goes Over the Law

The North Little Rock School Board went over the law on Thursday night, although no vote was taken since it is a statewide law. However, the human resources director went over it with the board so they know what to expect this upcoming school year.

Concerns for the Transgender Community

Megan Bailey, spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arkansas, expressed concern for the transgender community in the state. Bailey provided a statement regarding the law now applying to all school districts:

“Arkansas’ public schools should create inclusive and welcoming environments for all students, regardless of their gender identity, and teachers should be supported in using correct pronouns for transgender and cisgender students alike. Teachers should not be prevented from affirming their students’ gender identity, and trans students should not be singled out for discrimination.”

Implementation Date

According to documents provided at the school board meeting, the law goes into effect on July 1, 2023. School districts will need to have a plan in place for how to implement the law by this date.

Conclusion

Overall, the new law in Arkansas requires school district employees to call students by the name on their birth certificate and use the pronoun associated with their gender assigned at birth unless a parent or legal guardian provides written permission not to. It is important for schools to create inclusive environments for all students, including those who identify as transgender. The law goes into effect on July 1, 2023, and school districts will need to have a plan in place for how to implement it by this date.

News Source : Samantha Boyd

Source Link :Arkansas school districts discuss how to implement new name, pronoun law/