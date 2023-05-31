“Arkansas Snake Discovery”: Woman in Arkansas is “Shocked and Disturbed” After Finding Snake in Latch

Woman Discovers 3-Foot Snake Trapped Inside her Door Latch in Arkansas

A woman from Arkansas was left “shocked and disturbed” after discovering a 3-foot snake trapped inside her door latch on a Saturday afternoon. The incident happened when the woman went to lock her back door and found that something was blocking the mechanism. Her sister, Cassie Catchot, shared the incident on the Facebook page Snake Identification: Discussion and Resources.

“We carefully took apart the door to expose the inside of the door in hopes of freeing the snake without injury,” Catchot said. “The snake was unfortunately not alive and looked worn down.” The snake discovered in the door latch was a juvenile, and according to the University of Georgia’s Herpetology Program, adult rat snakes can grow up to 5 feet long.

Rat snakes are a non-venomous species found throughout North America. The most common species in Arkansas is the black rat snake, a shiny black snake found in forests and woodlands. Catchot said, “Rat snakes are such an important species, especially at my house because we live in a large field and frequently have field mice issues.”

It is still unclear how the snake got into the latch, but it is assumed to have slithered into the small space following prey. One Facebook user speculated, “Maybe he went in after a mouse?” According to other users on Facebook, it is not uncommon to find this species in unusual predicaments. In fact, there is a whole group on Facebook called Ratsnakes in Predicament, dedicated to situations like this. “If you have to ask yourself.. how did he get in there??!! It’s usually a black rat snake,” said one user.

If you encounter a snake, it is important to stay calm. Most snakes in the U.S. are not venomous and play an important role in their surrounding ecosystem. “They are usually much more scared of you than you are of them,” Catchot said. The importance of having them in the environment outweighs the fear. Even venomous snakes will only strike out if they feel threatened. Therefore, it is important to call in a professional if you are unsure of the identity of a snake on your property rather than trying to remove it yourself.

In conclusion, while it may be shocking to find a snake trapped in a door latch, it is not uncommon to find rat snakes in unusual predicaments. It is important to remember that most snakes are not venomous and play an essential role in their ecosystem. If you encounter a snake, stay calm and call in a professional if you are unsure of the species. Above all, respect snakes and their role in the environment.

News Source : Pandora Dewan

Source Link :Arkansas Woman ‘Shocked and Disturbed’ To Discover Snake in Latch/