“Arkansas State Police homicide investigation” today : Investigation of Double Homicide Underway by Arkansas State Police in Early Morning Incident

Investigation into Double Homicide in Arkansas Initiated by State Police in Early Morning Hours today 2023.

Two men were found dead in Pulaski County, Arkansas, early on Tuesday morning. The bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. There is no information yet on the victims, suspects, or motive behind the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : THV11 Digital

