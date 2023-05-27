“Arkansas State Police shooting investigation” today : Investigation Launched by Arkansas State Police into Deadly Shooting in Rockport

Investigation underway by Arkansas State Police into deadly shooting in Rockport today 2023.

Arkansas State Police are investigating a suspected homicide after David W. Lewis, 55, and Kesha L. Lewis, 49, were found dead in their home on Military Road. The cause of death is yet to be determined by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : THV11 Digital

