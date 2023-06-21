Arki Hosts First In-Person Haraya Event Following Lockdown Measures today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

After three years, the UP Diliman College of Architecture celebrated its annual college week in person with the launch of Haraya 2023 on June 13 at the CA Building 1. The event included exhibits, workshops, and student awards, culminating in a graduate research colloquium. At the opening, the CA Building 1 was filled with a curated collection of projects, design drawings, renderings, physical models, and visual presentations created by the CA students. The exhibits were part of the exhibit Persona: Exploring Identity and Architecture. One of the major events was an awarding ceremony for graduating architecture and landscape architecture students who took the best theses. The week was capped off by the Architectural Research Colloquium (ARCo) 2023: “Bantaaw: Seeing New Perspectives.”

News Source : University of the Philippines Diliman

Source Link :Arki holds 1st in-person Haraya after lockdown/