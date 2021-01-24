Arlene Westervelt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Arlene Westervelt has Died.

By | January 24, 2021
0 Comment

Arlene Westervelt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Arlene Westervelt has Died.

Arlene Westervelt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

News Time Barak 1d  · The family of a Lake Country woman who died while canoeing with her husband is sharing more details about what allegedly happened in the days after Arlene Westervelt’s death. They’re also renewing their calls for B.C.’s attorney general to step in and take a closer look at the case. “Arlene mattered. And her life mattered. And her story matters,” said Shelley Westervelt, who at the time was the wife of Bert’s brother….

Source: (20+) News Time Barak – Posts | Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.