Arlington Daily Voice Reports on Police Identifying Teen Killed in Fredericksburg Shooting today.

Antoine Fox, 19, has been identified as the victim of a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning near a local apartment complex known for violence. The Fredericksburg Police Department responded to a call about a man bleeding in the street at around 3:30 a.m. on June 10th. Upon arrival, officers found Fox with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempts by first responders to save him, Fox was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is currently under investigation and no information about a possible suspect or motive has been released. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department. The community has expressed their condolences and shared their thoughts on the tragedy.

News Source : Zak Failla

Source Link :Police ID Teen Gunned Down In Fatal Fredericksburg Shooting | Arlington Daily Voice/