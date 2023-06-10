Arlington, MA Mourns the Loss of Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist and Record Label Owner Justine Covault

Justine Covault Passes Away: Remembering the Accomplished Arlington Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist & Record Label Owner

Justine Covault, an accomplished singer/songwriter/guitarist and record label owner from Arlington, MA, passed away on [insert date]. She was [insert age] years old.

Covault was a beloved figure in the local music scene, known for her soulful voice, catchy melodies, and heartfelt lyrics. Her music career spanned over two decades, during which she released several albums and collaborated with numerous artists.

In addition to her music career, Covault was also the owner of a successful record label, where she mentored and supported emerging artists. She was a passionate advocate for independent music and played an instrumental role in shaping the careers of many up-and-coming musicians.

Covault’s death has left a profound impact on the music community and beyond. She will be remembered for her talent, kindness, and unwavering commitment to the art of music.

