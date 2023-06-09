Arlington Mourns the Passing of Justine Covault – Obituary

Justine Covault of Arlington

Justine Covault, a resident of Arlington, has passed away. She was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Justine was born on December 4, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in education and went on to work as a teacher for many years. She was passionate about helping children and had a gift for connecting with them.

In her free time, Justine enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She was known for her kind spirit, infectious laugh, and unwavering love for her family and friends.

Justine is survived by her husband of 52 years, John, her two children, and four grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Justine’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

