Armaan Haleem Death – Dead : Armaan Haleem Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Armaan Haleem has died, according to a statement posted online on October 25. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
RIP Armaan Haleem. Highest character guy. Effortlessly funny. Didn’t like me, so you know he had good taste.
May the Almighty Allah expand his grave and give him eternal peace. Allah is always merciful towards people who believe in him.
Rest easy man.
— ✊🏾👂🏻 Black Lives Matter (@ESPNLisle) October 26, 2020
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
