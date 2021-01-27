Armand McArthur Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Armand McArthur has Died .

Armand McArthur has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Our most sincere condolences go out to the McArthur family and the people of Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation on the passing of Armand McArthur. Armand’s tireless work with the Nakota language will permeate through generations. May he have a good journey. Nina pinamaya Armand! — Treaty 4 Gathering (@T4Gathering) January 27, 2021

