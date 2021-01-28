Armand McArthur Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :elder Armand McArthur has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

elder Armand McArthur has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

🕯️ We are saddened to learn of the passing of elder Armand McArthur, dedicated language keeper from Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation. Ocean Man First Nation filmmaker Louise BigEagle documented his work in her short film, TO WAKE UP THE NAKOTA LANGUAGE → https://t.co/zAvIRdEHD8 pic.twitter.com/6RMmphrkxL — National Film Board of Canada (@thenfb) January 28, 2021

