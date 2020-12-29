Armando Manzanero Death -Dead – Obituary :Mexican ballad singer and composer Armando Manzanero has died at the age of 85.
Armando Manzanero has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 29. 2020.
Mexican ballad singer and composer Armando Manzanero has died at the age of 85. Manzanero was hospitalized in recent weeks with COVID-19. Manager Laura Blum said he died at a Mexico City hospital of complications from a kidney problem. https://t.co/D7Bhqc6Ppp pic.twitter.com/PI4037XzFO
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 29, 2020
ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea Mexican ballad singer and composer Armando Manzanero has died at the age of 85. Manzanero was hospitalized in recent weeks with COVID-19. Manager Laura Blum said he died at a Mexico City hospital of complications from a kidney problem. http://abc7ne.ws/3hrVLug
