Armando Manzanero Death -Dead – Obituary :Mexican ballad singer and composer Armando Manzanero has died at the age of 85.

By | December 29, 2020
Armando Manzanero has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 29. 2020.

ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea Mexican ballad singer and composer Armando Manzanero has died at the age of 85. Manzanero was hospitalized in recent weeks with COVID-19. Manager Laura Blum said he died at a Mexico City hospital of complications from a kidney problem. http://abc7ne.ws/3hrVLug

