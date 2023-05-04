“Armed & Dangerous Teen” : Police search for teen considered ‘armed & dangerous’ in connection with central Iowa murder

Authorities in Iowa searching for 17-year-old in connection with murder

Fort Dodge, Iowa – Authorities in Iowa are searching for Davonquae Jyshon Pettigew, 17, who they believe is responsible for the death of 18-year-old Patrick Walker on Tuesday evening. A warrant for felony murder has been issued for Pettigew, who is described as 5-feet-8 and weighing 130 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who knows where he might be is urged to call 911 immediately.

Shots fired in Fort Dodge

At around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, witnesses reported hearing several shots fired in the 100 block area of 10th Street in Fort Dodge. When authorities and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found Patrick Walker lying on the sidewalk. Despite life-saving efforts, Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

While processing the scene, police were notified that a 20-year-old had arrived at Unity Point Trinity Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound that was believed not to be life-threatening.

Investigation ongoing

The investigation into Walker’s death is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident, particularly those who may have video footage from the area, to contact the Fort Dodge Police or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.

In addition to police, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Dodge Fire responded to the scene. The Webster County Attorney’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Webster County Conservation, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Special Emergency Response Team have also assisted in the continuing investigation.

Authorities are working to bring Pettigew to justice and ensure the safety of the community.

News Source : https://www.wowt.com

Source Link :Authorities looking for ‘armed & dangerous’ teen after man killed in central Iowa/