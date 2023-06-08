Armed man fatally shot by Illinois police officer identified as 18-year-old Jordan A. Richardson

Jordan A. Richardson : Armed man fatally shot by police officer identified as Jordan Richardson

Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a police officer in Rantoul, Illinois. Jordan A. Richardson, a resident of Rantoul, died in hospital from a chest gunshot wound after being shot by a Rantoul police officer on Wednesday. Richardson was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police, and he fled the scene after dropping a gun that was found in the vehicle. He picked up the gun and continued running before falling to the ground and pointing the weapon at an officer. The officer fired a single shot, which hit Richardson. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, and the incident is being investigated by police and the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office.

News Source : Seattle Post-Intelligencer

