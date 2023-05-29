“armed motorbike rider lockdown” today : School lockdown initiated due to potentially armed motorcyclist

Motorcyclist, potentially carrying a weapon, prompts school lockdown today 2023.
Middle Swan Primary School in Perth was placed on lockdown following reports of a suspicious motorbike rider, who may be armed with a gun, seen in the area. Police are searching for the rider, who was last seen on a black, red, and white off-road dirt bike with his face covered. The incident comes just days after a school in Two Rocks went into lockdown after three shots were allegedly fired from a rifle in the school’s car park.
News Source : PerthNow
