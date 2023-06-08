Armed policeman found dead in Srinagar, identified as Shuja Ali Bhat

Shuja Ali Bhat victim keyword : Armed police man Shuja Ali Bhat found dead under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar

The body of a police officer, identified as Shuja Ali Bhat, was discovered under suspicious circumstances at his rented accommodation in Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar. The police were informed and have taken possession of the body, which has been sent to SMHS hospital for medico-legal formalities. Following that, the body will be handed over to the family for last rites. The deceased officer was working in the Sports wing. A featured image related to the incident has been included in the article.

Read Full story : Cop found dead in Srinagar – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism /

News Source : Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K

Cop death Jammu Kashmir Srinagar police news Kashmir tourism safety Security concerns in Jammu Kashmir Impact of cop death on tourism in Kashmir