Armed suspect fatally shot by police officer in Rantoul, Illinois identified as Jordan A. Richardson

Jordan A. Richardson, victim : Armed man fatally shot by Rantoul police officer identified as Jordan A. Richardson

An 18-year-old man named Jordan A. Richardson from Rantoul, Illinois, was fatally shot by a police officer after fleeing a traffic stop, according to authorities. Richardson was a passenger in a car that was stopped by Rantoul police, who discovered cannabis in the vehicle. He ran from the car, dropped a gun, then picked it up and continued running, police said. Richardson then fell to the ground and turned toward an officer with the gun still in his hand, prompting the officer to fire a single shot, hitting Richardson in the chest. Richardson later died at the hospital. The officer who fired the shot has been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated by police and the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office.

Read Full story : Illinois man fatally shot by officer after fleeing traffic stop identified as 18-year-old /

News Source : Associated Press

Police shooting in Illinois Fatal shooting of 18-year-old in traffic stop Police brutality in Illinois Officer-involved shooting in Illinois Fleeing traffic stop leads to fatal shooting in Illinois