Armed suspect fatally shot by police officer in Rantoul, Illinois

Jordan A. Richardson : 18-year-old Jordan A. Richardson identified as suspect fatally shot by police in Illinois

An 18-year-old local man named Jordan A. Richardson was fatally shot by a police officer in Rantoul, Illinois after fleeing a traffic stop, according to authorities. Richardson was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police and was found with cannabis. He ran from the car and dropped a gun, but then picked it up and continued running. Richardson then fell to the ground and turned towards an officer with the gun still in his hand, prompting the officer to shoot him in the chest. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by police and the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office. The case is being reviewed by a team of police officers from other jurisdictions, and when the investigation is completed, its findings and evidence will be forwarded to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz for review. Rantoul is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Chicago.

News Source : AP NEWS

